10% faster network performance
Improved reliability
Integrated security
Connect your network to Cloudflare at over 1,600 locations with direct connections or through one of our network-as-a-service partners. Improve network performance, reliability and security.
Cities covered by our worldwide network, including 35 in mainland China
Interconnections to every major service provider, cloud provider, and enterprise network
Average threats blocked per day, including some of the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded
"Thomson Reuters operates on-premise and cloud networks around the world. I’m excited about Cloudflare Magic Transit — the potential to unify our IP transit, DDoS mitigation, and traffic steering solutions into something we can manage with a single pane of glass will be game-changing. Cloudflare continues to impress me with its network’s scale, in terms of geography, capacity, and product breadth."
Jesse Haraldson
Principal Software Architect