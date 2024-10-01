Manage good and bad bots in real-time with speed and accuracy by harnessing data from the millions of Internet properties on Cloudflare.
Cloudflare blocks credential stuffing, content scraping, inventory hoarding, DDoS, and other malicious bot activity.
Cloudflare Bot Management uses machine learning, behavioral analysis, and fingerprinting to accurately classify bots.
Cloudflare has developed innovative ways to challenge bots without frustrating real users with CAPTCHAs.
No complex configuration or maintenance: Cloudflare Bot Management automatically recommends rules to manage bots out-of-the-box.
Cloudflare analyzes behavior and detects anomalies in network traffic based on how requests deviate from the baseline.
Cloudflare's machine learning trains on a curated subset of hundreds of billions of requests per day to create a reliable bot score for every request.
"The great thing about Cloudflare Bot Management solutions is I don't need to spend time fine-tuning. The machine learning algorithms just work because Cloudflare has such great data. Our lives are 1000 times easier while still ensuring our sites are both safe and fast for our customers."
Manager, Security Engineering — SoFi
Block bot activity that slows down application performance, scrapes data, steals sensitive content, or performs other attacks.
Cloudflare uses an invisible, privacy-first way for users to prove they are real using Apple devices without CAPTCHAs or PII collection.
Tune bot management rules to fit your specific needs by scoping them based on a variety of criteria.