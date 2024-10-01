Enterprise-grade performance, security, and developer services

Reclaim control of complex compute, storage and application environments.

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers analyst-approved, enterprise-grade security and connectivity services, including SASE/SSE, web application delivery, and agile development.

Trusted by the world’s biggest brands

~30% of Fortune 1000 companies rely on Cloudflare
Logo garmin trusted by gray
DHL logo
Logo marketo trusted by gray
Logo allianz trusted by gray
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

Secure hybrid work

Zero Trust Integrations
Protect workers, apps, and clouds everywhere they are

No matter where they’re working, your workforce requires secure access to internal applications and tools. Cloudflare enables seamless, identity and software-defined Zero Trust security, allowing you to secure your remote teams, devices, and data. All without sacrificing performance or usability.

  • Cloudflare is the only new vendor to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE1
  • Cloudflare named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 20242
  • Cloudflare named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 20233
  • Cloudflare named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 20234
Learn more about Zero Trust for Enterprises
Zero Trust Integrations

Secure, performant application delivery

Illustration of charts and graphs
Improve threat visibility, security team agility, and user experiences

With Cloudflare, rich web application experiences never come at the expense of security or performance. We improve security posture and digital experience simultaneously by training our machine learning models on 20% of all Internet traffic.

  • Cloudflare named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for WW CDN Services 5
  • Cloudflare named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for CDN6 and WAAP7
Learn more about Application Security & Performance
Illustration of charts and graphs

Secure any-to-any network connectivity

Cloudflare network security diagram
Regain control over your enterprise’s hybrid network

Network security solutions to help enterprises connect, secure, and accelerate their corporate networks. Without the cost or complexity of legacy network hardware. Upgrade to a single global network with built-in, Zero Trust services, DDoS mitigation, firewalls, and traffic acceleration.

  • A global network in over 330 cities & over 120 countries
Learn more about Network Security for Enterprises
Cloudflare network security diagram

See enterprise features

Request demo

Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud
Ebook

Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation
Whitepaper

How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy

Get the whitepaper
How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud
Ebook

Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation
Whitepaper

How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy

Get the whitepaper
How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy
Ebook

Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud

Get the ebook
Increase developer velocity with a connectivity cloud
Ebook

Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation

Get the ebook
Protecting modern organizations from threats without stifling innovation
Whitepaper

How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy

Get the whitepaper
How to reduce cloud costs in an uncertain economy

Get access to Enterprise-only features:

Advanced logging and analytics
Advanced logging and analytics
Use the power of Cloudflare's network to intelligently manage bot traffic to your application in order to prevent credential stuffing, inventory hoarding, content scraping and other types of fraud.
API security
API security
APIs make the world go around. That is why we make our massive global network your API gateway. With API discovery, integrated API management and analytics, and layered API defenses, Cloudflare ensures APIs drive business success like never before.
Zero Trust identity-based security controls close to users
Zero Trust identity-based security controls close to users
Cloudflare One, is a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform that dynamically connects users to enterprise resources, with identity-based security controls delivered close to users, wherever they are.
Access to raw logs
Access to raw logs
Take charge of your data and run your own analytics using raw log data from web assets on Cloudflare's network.
Firewall analytics
Firewall analytics
Understand the impact of your WAF configuration. Firewall Analytics let you know if a rule is effective by illustrating the impact in an easy to digest format.
Advanced controls and management options
Advanced controls and management options
Enterprise customers have lower TTLs and can purge cache by tag or host.
24/7/365 multi channel support (phone, chat, email)
24/7/365 multi channel support (phone, chat, email)
Phone, chat, and email 24/7/365 support with median response time of 15 minutes.
100% uptime guarantee with 25x reimbursement SLA
100% uptime guarantee with 25x reimbursement SLA
In the rare event of downtime, Enterprise customers receive a 25x credit against the monthly fee, in proportion to the respective disruption and affected customer ratio.
Network prioritization
Network prioritization
Enterprise web assets are placed on Cloudflare dedicated IP ranges, providing prioritized routing and protection to ensure maximum speed and availability.
Predictable flat-rate pricing for usage based products
Predictable flat-rate pricing for usage based products
Only enterprise customers can negotiate flat rate pricing on Argo, Rate limiting, Workers, Load Balancing, Live Stream and more.

Have Questions?

Call sales at: +1 (650) 319 8930

Request Enterprise Demo

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Looking for support? Click here

Analyst Reports & Sources:

  1. 2023 Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security - Read report
  2. 2023 IDC MarketScape for Zero Trust Network Access - Read report
  3. 2022 Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls - Read report

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark