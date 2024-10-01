Cloudflare for Campaigns Secure your candidate's election website — and your team.

Voters routinely turn to the Internet to learn more about and connect with political candidates around the world. Protecting your campaign’s website from hostile attacks and ensuring it stays accessible 24/7 is as challenging as it is essential.

Cloudflare offers a suite of products tailor-made to assist campaigns in protecting, accelerating, and ensuring the reliability of their websites — with additional solutions designed to keep internal teams and data secure.