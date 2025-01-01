Sign up

Matthew Prince & Michelle Zatlyn
Leadership headshots

Headshots of our leadership team

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments

20%

of all websites are protected by Cloudflare

330+

cities in 125+ countries span Cloudflare’s network

36%

of the Fortune 500 are Cloudflare customers

2010

Cloudflare launched

4,600

total employees

17

offices worldwide

Leadership

Matthew Prince

Co-founder & CEO

Matthew Prince

Co-founder & CEO

Matthew Prince is co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. Today the company runs one of the world's largest networks, which spans more than 330 cities in over 125 countries. Matthew is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and winner of the 2011 Tech Fellow Award.

Matthew holds an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a George F. Baker Scholar and awarded the Dubilier Prize for Entrepreneurship. He is a member of the Illinois Bar, and earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago and B.A. in English Literature and Computer Science from Trinity College. He’s also the co-creator of Project Honey Pot, the largest community of webmasters tracking online fraud and abuse.
Michelle Zatlyn

Co-founder & President

Michelle Zatlyn

Co-founder & President

Michelle Zatlyn is co-founder & President of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. She currently serves on the board of directors for Atlassian and the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders Foundation.

Prior to co-founding Cloudflare, Michelle held positions at Google and Toshiba and launched two successful startups. Michelle has previously been included in Fortune’s 40 Under 40, named a “2024 Changemaker” by CNBC, and was recognized as a 2024 Top Female Founder by Inc. Magazine. She holds a B.S. degree, with distinction, from McGill University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was awarded the Dubilier Prize for Entrepreneurship.
Thomas Seifert

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Seifert

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Seifert has served as our Chief Financial Officer since June 2017. Prior to joining us, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Symantec Corporation, a provider of cybersecurity software and services, from March 2014 to November 2016 and served in an advisory capacity to Symantec from December 2016 to March 2017. From December 2012 to March 2014, Mr. Seifert served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brightstar Corp., a wireless distribution and services company. From October 2009 to September 2012, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a semiconductor company, where he additionally served as Interim Chief Executive Officer from January 2011 to August 2011. Mr. Seifert currently serves as a member of the board of directors of First Derivatives plc, an ultra-high-performance analytics software company. He previously served on the board of directors of CompuGroup Medical SE, an eHealth provider, and IPG Photonics Corporation, a manufacturer of fiber lasers. Mr. Seifert holds a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from Friedrich Alexander University, and an M.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Wayne State University.
Doug Kramer

Chief Legal Officer

Doug Kramer

Chief Legal Officer

Doug Kramer, Chief Legal Officer, joined Cloudflare, Inc. in August 2016. He is responsible for managing the company's Legal, Policy, and Trust & Safety teams. Prior to joining Cloudflare, Doug held several senior positions in the administration of President Barack Obama, including Staff Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President, Associate White House Counsel, Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and General Counsel of USAID.

Earlier in his career, he practiced law with Covington in Washington, D.C. and Polsinelli in Kansas City. Doug is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Chicago Law School.
Grant Bourzikas

Chief Security Officer

Grant Bourzikas

Chief Security Officer

Grant Bourzikas joined Cloudflare in 2023 as the company’s SVP, Chief Security Officer. He is a critical apparatus within the machine that is helping build a better internet, with the charter to protect Cloudflare from sophisticated threats and foster innovation that enables the company to stay ahead in today’s cybersecurity landscape.

Grant is a five-time CSO with over 20 years experience that spans the private sector at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, financial services organization, and gaming company. Most recently he was Silicon Valley Bank’s CSO, responsible for developing and implementing the bank's information security program and overseeing enterprise-wide security policies. Grant has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master’s in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University.
Dane Knecht

Chief Technology Officer

Dane Knecht

Chief Technology Officer

Dane Knecht is the Chief Technology Officer at Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company. Knecht is responsible for bringing the company’s most audacious and innovative ideas to life that will be key to Cloudflare’s ongoing evolution and strategy. Over the last 13 years at Cloudflare, he has led the development, launch, and scaling of products like Cloudflare Zero Trust, Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, and most recently, the company’s AI inference and agents platform. Knecht joined Cloudflare when the company had fewer than 30 people. Prior to Cloudflare, Knecht founded an ecommerce SaaS company, which was later acquired, and held product leadership roles at MessageOne and Dell. He graduated from Columbia University and resides in Austin, Texas.
Stephanie Cohen

Chief Strategy Officer

Stephanie Cohen

Chief Strategy Officer

Stephanie Cohen joined Cloudflare in 2024 as the company’s first-ever Chief Strategy Officer. A seasoned operating executive, she brings more than two decades of experience at Goldman Sachs where she advised the leadership and boards of some of the world's most important companies and institutions. In addition to her time in Investment Banking, she was Goldman Sachs's Chief Strategy Officer, ran two multi-billion dollar global segments and served as a member of their Management Committee.  In her role at Cloudflare, Stephanie leads the company's efforts in expanding the breadth and depth of its presence in boardrooms and the C-suite on its path to $5B in revenue and beyond. Stephanie has a Bachelors of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.
Alissa Starzak

Deputy CLO, Global Head of Policy

Alissa Starzak

Deputy CLO, Global Head of Policy

Alissa Starzak is the Vice President, Deputy Chief Legal Officer & Global Head of Public Policy at Cloudflare, a cloud connectivity company that helps organizations make their applications and networks faster and more secure while blocking billions of threats daily. Prior to Cloudflare, she served in various national security positions within the U.S. government, most notably as the Senate-confirmed 21st General Counsel of the Department of the Army. Her distinguished career also includes senior roles in both the Executive branch and Senate, private practice in Washington, D.C., and a federal appellate clerkship with the Hon. E. Grady Jolly of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Starzak is a graduate of Amherst College and the University of Chicago Law School.
CJ Desai

President of Product and Engineering

Chirantan (CJ) Desai

President of Product & Engineering

CJ Desai is the President of Product & Engineering at Cloudflare. He has 25+ years of experience spanning product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and operational efficiency—all key in building high-performing teams and driving sustained business growth at scale. Most recently, CJ Desai served as president and COO at ServiceNow. Desai oversaw ServiceNow’s products, platform, design, engineering, customer support, and cloud infrastructure operations as well as Customer Success. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Desai was the president of the Emerging Technologies Division at EMC where he had a full P&L responsibility for emerging technology products with a focus on launching and growing new product lines. Desai ran various product lines for 9 years while at Symantec including Endpoint Security, Email & Web Security, Server Security, Mobile Security. Desai began his career with Oracle Corp and was a key member of the team that launched Oracle’s first cloud service.

