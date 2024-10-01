Today’s enterprises face a crisis of complexity. They need to securely connect local and remote workers, on-prem and cloud apps, and far flung networks everywhere. Maintaining visibility and control has never been more difficult. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps you regain control, improve visibility and security, and consolidate vendors to reduce costs.
Get a direct line to the Internet and every other app, cloud, and ISP, giving you secure, low-latency, infinitely scalable networking. Connect remote users, on-prem apps, multiple clouds and all your customers and vendors easily and securely.
A connectivity cloud has a wide range of services built in at a foundational level, and analyzes extremely high volumes and varieties of traffic in order to automatically update intelligence. This helps you easily adapt to new threats and traffic patterns.
See and manage much of your IT environment from one interface, greatly reducing tool sprawl and dashboard overload.
Better control of IT and security environments delivers more value to the business.
Better control means quicker adoption of new tech requirements. It means establishing more effective security policies and responding faster when novel attacks strike. And it means less money spent on duplicative tools and the people required to manage them.
We can focus on growing our product and expanding into new markets with confidence, knowing that our platform is fast, reliable, and secure.
FROM A NEW FORRESTER TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY™
New Forrester research found that Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, and more.
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud protects 900+ GPC websites, giving them complete visibility into threats across their entire digital footprint.
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud powers Polestar’s global ecommerce and development operations, giving them resilience during launches and promotions.
Sage leverages Cloudflare to improve application performance and security, enhance product development, secure user data, and streamline their digital footprint.