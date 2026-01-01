Cloudflare Browser Isolation
High-performance remote browser isolation (RBI)
Browser Isolation runs all code at the edge of our global network — insulating users from ransomware, phishing, and zero-day browser vulnerabilities.
Benefits of Cloudflare Browser Isolation
Quickly deploy RBI policies
Protect sites, SaaS, and self-hosted apps with preset browser isolation policies in the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Isolate resources conditionally
Implement RBI by application, by policy, for suspicious sites only, or with additional data loss controls.
Extend security controls
Natively integrate RBI with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services, including email security, for a layered security approach.
Exceed user expectations
Keep security invisible with innovative RBI and hyper-low latency suitable for everyday browsing.
HOW IT WORKS
Extend Zero Trust to Internet browsing
Applying Zero Trust to browsing means that no code or interactions should be trusted to run on devices by default.
Unlike legacy RBI methods, our patented technology eliminates security and performance trade-offs and is so fast, it feels just like local browsing.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Scored 2nd highest in ‘Strategy’ category in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025
What our customers are saying
“We started using Cloudflare Browser Isolation to help provide the best security for our customers’ data and protect employees from malware. It worked so well I forgot it was on.”
CTO — PensionBee
TOP BROWSER ISOLATION USE CASES
Cloudflare Browser Isolation runs browser code far away from local devices, helping prevent attacks and deliver a fast, responsive user experience
Protect against ransomware
Isolate browsing to block ransomware attacks — before they spread to internal networks.
Thwart phishing attacks
Mitigate phishing attempts by opening suspicious email links in an isolated browser.
Secure third-party access
Easily contain and protect data that external users access from BYOD or unmanaged devices.