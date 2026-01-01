We view this evaluation as a significant recognition of our strategy to help connect and secure workspace security and coffee shop networking.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
According to the report, "Cloudflare is a solid choice for organizations looking to augment current email, messaging, and collaboration security tooling with deep content analysis and processing and malware detection capabilities."