Secure workforce use of generative AI
Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with Cloudflare’s SASE platform
Cloudflare accelerates AI adoption by extending visibility, mitigating risk, and protecting data across public and private GenAI tools.
Benefits
Regain control, unlock generative AI productivity
Safeguard new attack surface
Restore visibility and protect data across GenAI tools, sanctioned or shadow AI.
Innovate safely with AI
Adopt new GenAI tools confidently and turn security into an enabler for productivity.
Simplify AI governance
Configure and enforce GenAI usage controls with one dashboard and control plane.
How it works
GenAI usage controls
Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform sits between your workforce and AI tools to unify protections for human-to-AI communication.
- Visibility: Analyze shadow AI use and evaluate AI-related app risks with transparent scoring.
- Access controls: Block, isolate, redirect, or allow user connections with identity-based zero trust rules.
- Prompt protection and guardrails: AI-powered detections block user prompts based on sensitive data and intent (e.g., jailbreak attempts, code abuse, PII requests).
- Data security: Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.
- AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Integrate with GenAI tools via API (available now for ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini) to scan for misconfigurations.
Reduce the risk of data leaks to AI tools
The visibility Cloudflare provides helps Indeed identify which unsanctioned AI apps (known as "shadow AI") employees are using and establish controls when appropriate to prevent information exposure.
“Cloudflare helps us find what shadow AI risks exist and block unsanctioned AI apps and chatbots.”
Senior Manager Information Security, Indeed
Why Cloudflare
Comprehensive AI lifecycle protection
Unlike other SASE vendors, Cloudflare protects both public-facing and private AI environments via inline enforcement. Our AI Security Suite offers unified protections across generative and agentic AI communication.
Future-proof global architecture
One global network of composable, cloud-native services to scale AI protections.
Protect AI-powered apps
Defend apps and websites that integrate AI features (like chatbots) against data loss and attacks.
Protect agentic AI access
Secure interactions between AI agents and corporate resources (e.g., MCP servers).
Build AI securely
Build AI apps and AI agents for internal or customer use.
