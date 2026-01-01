Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud offers an automated, multi-layered approach to stop phishing threats across email, SMS, social media, instant messaging, and other collaboration apps.
Minimize phishing risk with industry-leading detection capabilities that require minimal tuning.
Reduce spend with a single, fully integrated platform that addresses all phishing use cases.
Gain immediate protection while reducing the time and effort required for ongoing management.
Use Cloudflare’s unified security platform to first protect email, then enable additional Zero Trust services to extend phishing protection across all channels.
Rapidly layer on email security to protect the most critical channel and then easily enable multi-channel capabilities at your own pace.
Automatically block business email compromise (BEC) attacks, malicious attachments, and other email-based threats using ML-powered contextual analysis.
Implement conditional access and phishing-resistant FIDO2 security keys that act as a last line of defense if credentials are stolen or compromised.
Insulate users from targeted attacks that use various collaboration apps to bait users into clicking on cleverly obfuscated links.
One of the largest truckload cargo carriers in the United States, Werner Enterprises is at the center of a connected alliance of world-class supply-chain solutions. The company needed to step up phishing protection for its large, dispersed workforce as attacks increased in frequency and sophistication.
Werner adopted Cloudflare Email Security to protect Microsoft 365 inboxes, improve protection for mobile and roaming users, and take a more proactive approach to stopping phishing. The company reduced malicious emails while reducing management complexity.
Cloudflare is a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025. We received the highest possible scores, 5.0/5.0 in 9 criteria, including antimalware and sandboxing, malicious URL detection and web security, threat intelligence, and content analysis and processing.
According to the report, "Cloudflare is a solid choice for organizations looking to augment current email, messaging, and collaboration security tooling with deep content analysis and processing and malware detection capabilities.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services addresses phishing across email, instant messaging, SMS, social, and other collaboration apps.
Address a full range of security requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customization.
Protect and empower employees everywhere with a global network that is approximately 50ms from 95% of Internet users.
Prevent a full range of cyber attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking billions of threats daily.
Consolidate your tools and workflows.