SASE and workspace security services

Simple, secure access delivered from a unified, cloud-native platform of security and connectivity services
Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudflare products can help you secure internal access and web browsing, protect against phishing threats, govern workforce usage of AI tools, simplify your corporate network, and more.

CLOUDFLARE’S SASE PLATFORM CAPABILITIES
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Provide granular, least privilege access to internal applications, infrastructure, and AI agents.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Secure and inspect corporate Internet traffic to help prevent phishing, ransomware, and other Internet risks.

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Provide Internet threat and data protection by running code away from endpoints, without sacrificing performance.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

Scan SaaS apps and cloud environments for security risks, then take action on posture findings.

Email Security

Preemptively protect your users from phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and email supply chain attacks.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Inspect web, SaaS, email, and cloud traffic for sensitive data, like PII and IP, and enforce security policies to prevent data leaks.

Magic WAN

Connect your branch offices, retail sites, cloud VPCs, and data centers with a simpler network architecture.

Magic Firewall

Enforce consistent network security policies across your entire WAN, without backhauling traffic or creating choke points.

Log Explorer

Unify observability and forensics for Cloudflare logs across both SASE and application services.

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies SASE and workspace security

Map of global Cloudflare network

Our composable platform and network make it easier to secure any connection, so users on any device in any location can stay safe and productive using the Internet, applications, and infrastructure.

Ease of use orange
Simpler implementation

Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.

Performance acceleration rocket orange
End user experience

Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.

Cloud multi orange
Agile architecture

Enhance your SASE implementation more efficiently with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.

Collapse - WEB APPROVED icon - orange
Converged protection

Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.

Cloudflare Zero Trust services help Applied Systems
secure its workforce

Applied Systems had a complex security stack that resulted in a tangle of network paths. They consolidated their Zero Trust services onto Cloudflare’s cloud-native platform.

Now, they’re saving money on bandwidth and hardware, and enforcing default-deny access policies across their entire corporate network.

“We have received great feedback on Cloudflare Zero Trust — it's easier to deploy and better for our employees…We are much more secure as an organization with the same amount of time available to us.”

