Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention
Unified, consistent data loss prevention (DLP)
Protect sensitive data across web, SaaS, email, and cloud traffic. Identify confidential information, enforce security policies, and log everything to prevent data leaks and support regulatory compliance.
Benefits of Data Loss Prevention
Secure GenAI usage
Analyze GenAI prompts and responses for content and intent, then block suspicious behavior to govern workforce AI usage and protect data.
Unify policy management
Configure DLP profiles, detection entries, and Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels to consolidate protections across outbound traffic, documents, PDFs, and images.
Simplify SaaS and cloud security
Scan SaaS apps and cloud environments to identify sensitive data at rest. Implement targeted remediation steps to reduce data exfiltration risks.
Reduce manual detection reviews
Give feedback per detection to train AI context analysis and improve detection accuracy. DLP adapts to your specific data patterns and traffic to reduce false positives.
HOW IT WORKS
Protect sensitive data across your environment
Cloudflare DLP provides a wide, flexible set of predefined and custom detection options to tailor security policies to your organization’s data patterns. Scan for matches across your web, SaaS, email, and cloud traffic.
Built on Cloudflare’s developer platform, our DLP engine employs advanced algorithms that ensure high-performance detections — even for compute-intensive workloads like AI context analysis or AI prompt protection.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Scored 2nd highest in ‘Strategy’ category in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025
What our customers are saying
“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”
CISO, Applied Systems
Top Data Loss Prevention use cases
Reduce data exposure and help meet compliance requirements
Govern workforce AI usage
Detect and secure data entered into web-based AI tools. Apply guardrails to block risky prompts before sensitive data ever reaches an AI model.
Safeguard sensitive information
Reduce data exposure by securing sensitive assets across channels, including confidential documents in SaaS apps, source code in public repositories, PII sent via unsanctioned apps or emails, and more.
Comply with evolving regulations
Capture audit logs for DLP matches and policy actions, and forward them to external SIEM or cloud storage destinations as needed.
