Cloudflare named in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE for 2nd year. Announcement >

Magic WAN

Cloud-delivered enterprise networking

Achieve any-to-any network connectivity across branch and retail sites and data centers with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.

BENEFITS OF MAGIC WAN
Ease of use orange
Improved operational agility

Centrally manage enterprise network connectivity and security from one interface. On-ramp traffic in minutes with zero-touch configuration.

Shield with arrow icon
Built-in, not bolt-on, security

Get cloud-native DDoS protection, network firewalling, SSE, and Zero Trust functionality — all deeply integrated and delivered as a service.

Dollar
Reduced network costs

Minimize your branch footprint and shift network functions to the cloud to reduce reliance on expensive MPLS or SD-WAN deployments.

How it works

Using Cloudflare to connect your enterprise

Use Magic WAN Connector, which is available as a physical or virtual appliance, to connect and steer traffic to the Cloudflare network. Magic WAN enforces Cloudflare One security policies and delivers traffic to other sites in your network and to applications in the Internet and the cloud.

Learn more about configuration options

Read the CIO’s guide to WAN transformation

Get the ebook
ANALYST RECOGNITION

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole SASE Leadership Compass

KuppingerCole Analysts logo

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

Read the report
KuppingerCole Analysts logo

What our customers are saying

"Cloudflare has built one of the world’s most interconnected networks. And to have built-in DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, network firewall, and Zero Trust functionality, over Cloudflare’s global IP network that can be managed using a single management plane — is arguably the biggest leap in enterprise network technology in the last couple of decades."

Enguerrand Gave, Head of Portals & Services — RATP

TOP MAGIC WAN USE CASES
Streamline branch connectivity

Facilitate site-to-site connectivity across network locations like branch offices, retail locations, and factory floors with Magic WAN connectors.

Smart routing icon
Simplify hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity

Route and secure traffic across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Enable secure Internet breakout

Securely connect to the Internet and cloud with consistent enforcement of traffic inspections and policy controls.

Deliver global scale

Use the Cloudflare network to augment or replace legacy MPLS or SD-WAN for more agile, cost-effective deployments and faster performance.

Helping organizations achieve any-to-any connectivity

See case studies

Get Cloudflare Magic WAN for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark