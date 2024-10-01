Achieve any-to-any network connectivity across branch and retail sites and data centers with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.
Centrally manage enterprise network connectivity and security from one interface. On-ramp traffic in minutes with zero-touch configuration.
Get cloud-native DDoS protection, network firewalling, SSE, and Zero Trust functionality — all deeply integrated and delivered as a service.
Minimize your branch footprint and shift network functions to the cloud to reduce reliance on expensive MPLS or SD-WAN deployments.
Use Magic WAN Connector, which is available as a physical or virtual appliance, to connect and steer traffic to the Cloudflare network. Magic WAN enforces Cloudflare One security policies and delivers traffic to other sites in your network and to applications in the Internet and the cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
"Cloudflare has built one of the world’s most interconnected networks. And to have built-in DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, network firewall, and Zero Trust functionality, over Cloudflare’s global IP network that can be managed using a single management plane — is arguably the biggest leap in enterprise network technology in the last couple of decades."
Enguerrand Gave, Head of Portals & Services — RATP
Facilitate site-to-site connectivity across network locations like branch offices, retail locations, and factory floors with Magic WAN connectors.
Route and secure traffic across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Securely connect to the Internet and cloud with consistent enforcement of traffic inspections and policy controls.
Use the Cloudflare network to augment or replace legacy MPLS or SD-WAN for more agile, cost-effective deployments and faster performance.