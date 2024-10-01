Cloudflare extends inline security controls to deliver simple, preventative cloud security. Announcement >

Zero Trust networking delivered from unified, cloud-native platform of security and connectivity services
Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudflare products can help you secure corporate applications and web browsing, protect against email attacks, embrace cloud-based networking, and more.

CLOUDFLARE’S SASE PLATFORM CAPABILITIES
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Enforce default-deny, Zero Trust rules for users accessing all your applications, faster and safer than a VPN.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Secure and inspect corporate Internet traffic to help prevent phishing, ransomware, and other Internet risks.

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Provide Internet threat and data protection by running code away from endpoints, without sacrificing performance.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

Easily secure SaaS tools, granularly control user access, and protect sensitive data.

Email Security

Preemptively protect your users from phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and email supply chain attacks.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Inspect HTTP/S traffic for sensitive data like PII and prevent exfiltration with allow or block policies.

Magic WAN

Connect and secure your branch offices, headquarters, data centers, cloud VPCs and SD-WANs using the Cloudflare network.

Magic Firewall

Enforce consistent network security policies across your entire WAN, without backhauling traffic or creating choke points.

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies hybrid work security

Our composable platform and network make it easier to secure any connection, so users on any device in any location can stay safe and productive using the Internet, applications, and infrastructure.

Composable architecture

Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable services.

Performance

Provide superior user experiences with a resilient global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.

Intelligence

We proxy ~20% of the web and block ~158 billion daily threats, helping you route traffic efficiently and catch more attacks.

One platform, one network

Consolidate secure access service edge (SASE) / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane for better total cost of ownership.

Cloudflare Zero Trust services help Applied Systems
secure its workforce

Applied Systems had a complex security stack that resulted in a tangle of network paths. They consolidated their Zero Trust services onto Cloudflare’s cloud-native platform.

Now, they’re saving money on bandwidth and hardware, and enforcing default-deny access policies across their entire corporate network.

“We have received great feedback on Cloudflare Zero Trust — it's easier to deploy and better for our employees…We are much more secure as an organization with the same amount of time available to us.”

