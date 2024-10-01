Browser Isolation runs all code at the edge of our global network — insulating users from ransomware, phishing, and zero-day browser vulnerabilities.
Protect sites, SaaS, and self-hosted apps with preset browser isolation policies in the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Implement RBI by application, by policy, for suspicious sites only, or with additional data loss controls.
Natively integrate RBI with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services, including email security, for a layered security approach.
Keep security invisible with innovative RBI and hyper-low latency suitable for everyday browsing.
Applying Zero Trust to browsing means that no code or interactions should be trusted to run on devices by default.
Unlike legacy RBI methods, our patented technology eliminates security and performance trade-offs and is so fast, it feels just like local browsing.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“We started using Cloudflare Browser Isolation to help provide the best security for our customers’ data and protect employees from malware. It worked so well I forgot it was on.”
CTO — PensionBee
Isolate browsing to block ransomware attacks — before they spread to internal networks.
Mitigate phishing attempts by opening suspicious email links in an isolated browser.
Easily contain and protect data that external users access from BYOD or unmanaged devices.