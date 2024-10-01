Find some of Cloudflare’s most frequently asked questions about our plans, getting started, and billing.
Cloudflare protects and accelerates any website online. Once your website is a part of the Cloudflare community, its web traffic is routed through our intelligent global network. We automatically optimize the delivery of your web pages so your visitors get the fastest page load times and best performance. We also block threats and limit abusive bots and crawlers from wasting your bandwidth and server resources.
To learn more about how Cloudflare works, view our knowledge base article.
Cloudflare provides a SLA for our Business and Enterprise plans.
Cloudflare's Business plan offers a 100% uptime guarantee. In the event of downtime, customers receive a service credit against their monthly fee, in proportion to the respective disruption and affected customer ratio. You can view the full Business plan SLA, here: https://www.cloudflare.com/business-sla/
Cloudflare Enterprise customers receive a 10x credit (included in the Standard Success Offering) against the monthly fee, in proportion to the respective disruption and affected customer ratio. The Premium Success Offering includes 25x reimbursement uptime SLA. You can view the full Enterprise plan SLA, here: https://www.cloudflare.com/enterprise_support_sla/
Yes, you can use Cloudflare for free. Cloudflare's Free plan provides the most basic website performance and security features. If you need more, you can always upgrade to a higher tier plan.
Our pricing is on a 'per-domain' basis. That means that every domain is charged separately - whereas the number of subdomains does not make a difference. For example, if you upgrade example1.com and example2.com to the Pro plan, they will be charged separately, and you will pay $40/month. You can have as many subdomains like test1.example1.com or test2.example1.com as you want, and this will not incur any extra charges.
The date you first select a paid plan will be the recurring billing date. For example: If you sign up for the first time on January 10, all future charges will be billed on the 10th of every month.
If you currently have a paid plan (e.g. Pro) for one of your domains and upgrade to a higher priced plan (e.g. Business), the following happens:
You will be debited the hourly pro-rata cost of the Business plan until the end of the billing cycle
You will be credited the hourly pro-rata cost of the Pro plan until the end of the billing cycle
At the beginning of the next billing cycle, you will be charged for the full cost of the Business plan
You will receive an invoice upon successful payment of the upgrade
If you select a domain and downgrade from a higher-priced plan (e.g. Business) to a lower-priced plan (e.g. Pro), the following happens:
Your domain will immediately be downgraded and no longer benefit from the higher-level Cloudflare plan you have pre-paid for
Your billing will be adjusted at the start of the next billing cycle to reflect the Pro plan's charges
You will not receive a refund for the funds you have pre-paid for the higher priced plan
If you are moving from a lower-priced plan to a higher-priced plan, you are charged as follows:
Pro-rata remaining days = # of days remaining in the current billing cycle / # of total days in the billing cycle
Credit for unused lower priced plan = price of lower plan * pro-rata remaining days
Debit for remaining higher-priced plan = price of higher plan * pro-rata remaining days
Amount Due for Zone = Debit for higher-priced plan - Credit of lower-priced plan
Your additional zone will be charged for the pro-rata time used for the selected plan. For example:
Your first zone is subscribed to a paid plan on the 10th of the month and you add a second zone on the 20th day of a 30 day month
You will be charged an additional (20/30) * price of the second plan
On the next billing cycle (10th of the next month) you will be charged the full price for both plans