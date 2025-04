If you currently have a paid plan (e.g. Pro) for one of your domains and upgrade to a higher priced plan (e.g. Business), the following happens:

You will be debited the hourly pro-rata cost of the Business plan until the end of the billing cycle

You will be credited the hourly pro-rata cost of the Pro plan until the end of the billing cycle

At the beginning of the next billing cycle, you will be charged for the full cost of the Business plan

You will receive an invoice upon successful payment of the upgrade