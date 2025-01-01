Sign up

Native observability and forensics
Store logs, detect security and performance issues, investigate root cause, and mitigate impact — all without adding complexity or cost.

BENEFITS OF LOG EXPLORER
Save money on log storage

Meet log retention compliance requirements while keeping costs controlled.

Simplify observability setup

One-click setup eliminates the overhead of configuring and maintaining third-party log tools.

Detect and investigate fast

Eliminate log ingest lag and conduct forensics with full log and event context.

Minimize downtime

Spot issues fast and respond in-platform to contain threats and resolve incidents before they escalate.

HOW IT WORKS

Unified observability across Cloudflare services

Log Explorer provides integrated visibility across Cloudflare’s application services and Zero Trust services — giving teams one place to detect, investigate, and act without switching tools.

Learn more about Log Explorer

What our customers are saying

Cloudflare's Logpush and ready-made dashboards have allowed us to obtain complete end-to-end visibility of our network and [have] ensured that we can build a holistic threat intel view for our entire platform.

Senior Systems Security Specialist, Ansarada

Top Log Explorer use cases
Meet log retention requirements

Store Cloudflare logs natively to stay compliant.

Stay ahead of threats and performance degradation

Use custom dashboards to unify signals across Cloudflare datasets.

Trace issues from signal to source

Universal log search provides the critical context to investigate problems and take action fast.

See how leading enterprises regain control with Cloudflare

Resources

Product brief

Get an at-a-glance overview of Log Explorer’s core capabilities, benefits, and use cases

Documentation

Learn how Log Explorer works, what datasets are supported, and find answers to common questions

Documentation

Learn how to use Cloudflare Logs for debugging, identifying configuration adjustments, and creating analytics

Get Log Explorer for your enterprise

