Cloudflare extends inline security controls to deliver simple, preventative cloud security. Announcement >

Cloudflare Gateway

A cloud-native, low-latency Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

With visibility into approximately 20% of the web, Cloudflare’s unmatched network scale protects employee Internet browsing and blocks breach-causing threats.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE GATEWAY
Lightning bolt icon
Accelerate user Internet access

No more traffic backhauling. Our single-pass inspection is 50% faster than SWG alternatives.

Shield with checkmark icon
Block known and unknown threats

Cloudflare's DNS and HTTP telemetry and threat detection models catch more risks.

View icon
Monitor traffic across your network

Stack in-line Zero Trust services to provide holistic Internet traffic visibility across users, devices, and locations.

Wrench icon
Easy implementation and management

Streamline policy building and auditing with predefined categories.

How it works

Inspect browser traffic from our global network

Our Secure Web Gateway runs everywhere in Cloudflare’s global network, letting you inspect traffic wherever employees work.

It also runs in-line with our data loss prevention and remote browser isolation — offering secure browsing with no disruptions.

Learn how Gateway works within Cloudflare’s SASE platform

See reference architecture
ANALYST RECOGNITION
Gartner logo
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Forrester logo
Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

KuppingerCole Analysts logo
Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“Algolia is growing pretty fast. We needed a way to have visibility across our corporate network without slowing things down for our employees. Gateway gave us a simple way to do that.”

Director of Infrastructure & Security — Adam Surak

TOP GATEWAY USE CASES
DDoS ransomware icon
Protect against phishing and ransomware

Block attacks with proactive filtering and inspection policies across many security categories.

Building icon
Secure distributed remote offices

Protect office users across any location with DNS filtering or more advanced inspections.

Gear icon
Protect remote workers

Keep users safe on the open web, regardless of where they work.

Helping organizations worldwide progress towards Zero Trust

Case studies
Compare all platform features

Get Cloudflare Gateway for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark