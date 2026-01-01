Sign up

Email Security

High-efficacy, AI-powered protection that catches what others miss.

Effortlessly block and isolate phishing threats, including email-borne malware, business email compromise (BEC), and multi-channel (link-based) attacks — before they reach your users

Assess your phishing risk
Read product brief
Email Security - Hero - Image

Benefits of Cloudflare Email Security

Icon squared - Phishing
99.99% Phishing detection accuracy

Block sophisticated phishing threats, including BEC, multi-channel (such as email, messaging apps, and collaboration tools), and evasive link-based attacks, with industry-leading accuracy powered by AI.

Cloudflare-zero-trust
Protection that goes beyond email

Protect against targeted phishing attacks that use a combination of email and other collaboration apps (such as social media, Slack, Teams, SMS, etc.) to exploit users and gain unauthorized access.

Ease of use - Tile
Flexible deployment options

Deploy inline, via API, or both—combining pre-delivery email processing, real-time link analysis, and post-delivery retractions for complete protection.

Email Security - How it works

How it works

AI-powered detection

We combine AI, global threat intelligence, and expert-driven rules to detect sophisticated phishing threats like BEC. Each email is analyzed across hundreds of attributes—from sender reputation and message sentiment to conversation context. Our patented email detection fingerprint (EDF) uncovers hidden patterns across phishing campaigns. A unified detection engine merges ML scores with real-time threat signals to stop malicious emails instantly. Continuous rescans and feedback loops, supported by our AI audit models and ex-NSA and CIA security analysts, drive constant improvements in accuracy.

Using M365? Find out what phishing threats your current filters missed — run a free phishing retro scan.

Start scan now

Analyst recognition

Cloudflare scored among the top 3 in the ‘Current Offering’ category in this Email Security analyst report

Cloudflare is a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025. We received the highest possible scores, 5.0/5.0 in 9 criteria, including antimalware and sandboxing, malicious URL detection and web security, threat intelligence, and content analysis and processing.

According to the report, "Cloudflare is a solid choice for organizations looking to augment current email, messaging, and collaboration security tooling with deep content analysis and processing and malware detection capabilities.

Read report
Email Security - Analyst recognition

What our customers are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
Werner enterprises - quote slide logo

"Since we implemented Cloudflare we have seen a 50% reduction in the number of malicious or suspicious emails our users receive every day. That frees up multiple hours we can reinvest into other goals."

Director of Cyber Security — Werner Enterprises

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Top Email Security use cases

Stop phishing threats others miss with AI-driven protection that blocks even evasive and emerging attacks.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Stop BEC attacks

Detect deceptive attacks that impersonate employees and vendors with the aim of stealing data and extracting fraudulent payments.

Security shield protection - Icon
Block and isolate multi-channel attacks

Insulate employees from malicious links, QR codes, and delayed phishing attacks that that activate after initial delivery—across email, messaging, and collaboration apps.

Icon Tile Ransomware
Prevent ransomware and malware

Defend against dangerous attachments and links that attempt to deploy malicious software on end-user devices.

Explore more use cases

Helping organizations worldwide secure their workforces against phishing

See case studies

Resources

Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

Report

Email Security overview

Discover how to preemptively protect your users against phishing, business email compromise, and email supply chain attacks.

Learn more
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

Report

Email Security product packaging

Download this datasheet for a breakdown of included features in Email Security product packages — Advantage, Enterprise, and Enterprise + PhishGuard.

Learn more
Insight thumbnail - rocket
Cloudflare + Microsoft 365: Integrated Phishing Protection

See how Cloudflare delivers an integrated, low-touch solution to protect users and data from phishing, including business email compromise (BEC) and multi-channel attacks.

Learn more

Email Security FAQs

Get Cloudflare Email Security for your enterprise

Talk to an expert in Email Security
Select Your Job Level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select Your Job Function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select Your Country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.