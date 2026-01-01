Email Security
High-efficacy, AI-powered protection that catches what others miss.
Effortlessly block and isolate phishing threats, including email-borne malware, business email compromise (BEC), and multi-channel (link-based) attacks — before they reach your users
Benefits of Cloudflare Email Security
99.99% Phishing detection accuracy
Block sophisticated phishing threats, including BEC, multi-channel (such as email, messaging apps, and collaboration tools), and evasive link-based attacks, with industry-leading accuracy powered by AI.
Protection that goes beyond email
Protect against targeted phishing attacks that use a combination of email and other collaboration apps (such as social media, Slack, Teams, SMS, etc.) to exploit users and gain unauthorized access.
Flexible deployment options
Deploy inline, via API, or both—combining pre-delivery email processing, real-time link analysis, and post-delivery retractions for complete protection.
How it works
AI-powered detection
We combine AI, global threat intelligence, and expert-driven rules to detect sophisticated phishing threats like BEC. Each email is analyzed across hundreds of attributes—from sender reputation and message sentiment to conversation context. Our patented email detection fingerprint (EDF) uncovers hidden patterns across phishing campaigns. A unified detection engine merges ML scores with real-time threat signals to stop malicious emails instantly. Continuous rescans and feedback loops, supported by our AI audit models and ex-NSA and CIA security analysts, drive constant improvements in accuracy.
Using M365? Find out what phishing threats your current filters missed — run a free phishing retro scan.
Analyst recognition
Cloudflare scored among the top 3 in the ‘Current Offering’ category in this Email Security analyst report
Cloudflare is a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025. We received the highest possible scores, 5.0/5.0 in 9 criteria, including antimalware and sandboxing, malicious URL detection and web security, threat intelligence, and content analysis and processing.
According to the report, "Cloudflare is a solid choice for organizations looking to augment current email, messaging, and collaboration security tooling with deep content analysis and processing and malware detection capabilities.
What our customers are saying
"Since we implemented Cloudflare we have seen a 50% reduction in the number of malicious or suspicious emails our users receive every day. That frees up multiple hours we can reinvest into other goals."
Director of Cyber Security — Werner Enterprises
Top Email Security use cases
Stop phishing threats others miss with AI-driven protection that blocks even evasive and emerging attacks.
Stop BEC attacks
Detect deceptive attacks that impersonate employees and vendors with the aim of stealing data and extracting fraudulent payments.
Block and isolate multi-channel attacks
Insulate employees from malicious links, QR codes, and delayed phishing attacks that that activate after initial delivery—across email, messaging, and collaboration apps.
Prevent ransomware and malware
Defend against dangerous attachments and links that attempt to deploy malicious software on end-user devices.
Resources
Report
Email Security overview
Discover how to preemptively protect your users against phishing, business email compromise, and email supply chain attacks.
Report
Email Security product packaging
Download this datasheet for a breakdown of included features in Email Security product packages — Advantage, Enterprise, and Enterprise + PhishGuard.
Cloudflare + Microsoft 365: Integrated Phishing Protection
See how Cloudflare delivers an integrated, low-touch solution to protect users and data from phishing, including business email compromise (BEC) and multi-channel attacks.