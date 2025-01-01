Sign up

AI Crawl Control

Visibility and control for AI content scraping

AI crawlers may scrape webpages thousands of times for every referral they send. AI Crawl Control lets you control when and how they can access your content.

Start for free
AI Audit - Hero - Image

Benefits of Cloudflare’s AI Crawl Control

AI Audit - Benefits - Better visibility - icon
Better visibility

Understand which AI crawlers are scraping your site, how often they do it, and whether they’re following your rules.

AI Audit - Benefits - Stronger control - Icon
Stronger control

Set a crawler-by-crawler strategy for who should be blocked and who should be allowed through.

AI Audit - Benefits - Accurate detection - icon
Accurate detection

Use machine learning, behavioral analysis, and fingerprinting based on Cloudflare’s visibility into 20% of all Internet traffic.

Price - orange
Monetization

Charge the AI crawlers of your choice for scraping your data [in private beta].

HOW IT WORKS

Block, allow, or charge AI crawlers on your website

Cloudflare sees and fingerprints more AI bots than any other provider, thanks to our broad visibility into global Internet traffic.

AI Crawl Control uses this visibility to give you granular insight into AI crawler activity on your domains. It also lets you:

  • Block or allow specific crawlers
  • Charge certain crawlers for access to your content [in private beta]
AI Audit - Block, allow, or charge AI crawlers on your website - Image

What our customers are saying

AI Crawl

Logo - Sofi

The great thing about Cloudflare Bot Management solutions is I don't need to spend time fine-tuning. The machine learning algorithms just work because Cloudflare has such great data. Our lives are 1000 times easier while still ensuring our sites are both safe and fast for our customers.

Manager, Security Engineering — SoFi

Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Top AI Crawl Control use cases

icon - AI Audit
Protect your intellectual property

Decide which AI crawlers can access which domains across your digital environments

icon - performance bolt
Improve web performance

Prevent repeated AI crawls from overwhelming your origin servers

Web analytics icon
Clean up marketing analytics

Keep AI crawlers from skewing web tracking with repeated scraping

Learn more about Cloudflare’s bot management capabilities

Learn more

Resources

AI Audit - Resource card - AI Audit - Documentation - Image

Documentation

AI Crawl Control

Learn more
AI Audit - Resource card - Press - Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large... - Image

Press

Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large; Permission-based approach makes way for a new business model.

Learn more
AI Audit - Resource card - Blog - The crawl before the fall… - Image

Blog

The crawl before the fall… of referrals: understanding AI’s impact on content providers.

Learn more

Interested in AI Crawl Control for your business?

Contact us

Select Your Job Level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select Your Job Function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select Your Country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe