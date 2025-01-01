Welcome to AI Week 2025

We’re seeing AI fundamentally change how people work across every industry. Customer support agents can respond to ten times the tickets. Software engineers are reviewers of AI generated code instead of spending hours pounding out boiler plate code. Salespeople can get back to focusing on building relationships while their tedious follow up, and administration is handled automatically. At Cloudflare, we are committed to helping companies build world class AI-driven experiences for their employees and customers.