Pacsun needed to ensure 100% uptime for their customers — even during peak traffic periods and persistent cyber attacks.

They moved over 95% of their traffic to Cloudflare’s global network and saw immediate performance gains, allowing them to accelerate page loads and proactively detect and remediate bandwidth surges.

"Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. We improved our performance right off the bat — cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing."