Phishing remains one of the most prevalent kinds of threats—and it is often just the first step in a larger attack. Implementing FIDO2-compliant multi-factor authentication (MFA) as part of a Zero Trust security approach neutralizes the threat posed by multi-channel phishing.
Stop phishing attacks with FIDO2-compliant MFA. Expand phishing protection beyond the inbox to other channels such as SMS or social media.
Augment your identity provider (or multiple providers) with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to easily enforce FIDO2 MFA across more resources.
Avoid vulnerabilities of other authentication methods. Unlike one-time PINs, FIDO2 MFA cannot be intercepted by an attacker. Implement MFA broadly — and require it — through Zero Trust policies.
Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform can enforce FIDO2 MFA consistently across SaaS, self-hosted, and non-web resources.
The Cloudflare security team needed to rapidly address a phishing attack that attempted to harvest and then use Okta login credentials from employees. Though the attackers successfully stole credentials and attempted to log in, they could not overcome the security key login requirement of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust implementation.
Requiring FIDO2-compliant MFA, like security keys, as part of Zero Trust access policies for all users and apps can strengthen the barrier against multichannel phishing attacks.
Using Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services, you can implement a Zero Trust security model with strong MFA capabilities that conquer phishing schemes.
Address diverse security and networking needs with extensive interoperability and customizable networking.
Deliver better user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
Prevent more attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~215 billion threats daily.
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every hybrid work security service in one UI.