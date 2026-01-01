Cloudflare Cache Reserve
Persistent caching for all static content
Cache Reserve persistently serves static content from our global network, helping businesses lower their egress bills while ensuring higher cache hit ratios.
Benefits of Cloudflare Cache Reserve
Increased cache hits
Improve your cache hit ratios by storing long tail content from the Cloudflare CDN.
Faster performance
Cloudflare’s global network caches your static content 50 ms of 95% of all Internet users. And our smart routing guides dynamic content over the fastest Internet paths.
Affordable, consistent pricing
Maximize your savings by limiting unnecessary cache data evictions and eliminating associated egress costs.
HOW IT WORKS
Serve static content faster from our global CDN
Cloudflare Cache Reserve is a large, persistent data store built on R2 — our global, S3-compatible object storage service.
By serving static content from the edge of our global network, Cache Reserve helps increase cache hit ratios, speed up load times for end users, and minimize unnecessary egress fees.
What our customers are saying
"The 2% cache hit ratio improvement enabled by Cloudflare Cache Reserve has eliminated roughly two-thirds of our S3 egress activity. The reduction in egress charges is almost an order of magnitude larger than the price we paid for Cache Reserve. ”
Senior Manager of Engineering — Docker
Top Cache Reserve use cases
Maximize the cache lifetime of your resources
Cache Reserve gives you full control over the retention period of your cached assets, helping you lower cache “misses” and optimize your storage when cache space nears capacity.
Customize cache settings
Cache Rules allows you to define which resources are available for Cache Reserve, so you can tailor your content delivery strategy for almost any use case — without needing to write code.
Accelerate content performance
Our global network enables you to cache content from 330+ data centers worldwide, so your users get content as quickly as possible, no matter where they are located.
