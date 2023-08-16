How cloud egress fees will challenge the future of AI

AI is on the verge of radically transforming entire sectors, including technology, healthcare, and finance, making it possible to solve problems that once seemed insurmountable. However, fully tapping into AI's potential necessitates access to plentiful training data and significant computing power, leading to challenges in storage and data management. Unsurprisingly, the cloud has become the go-to solution for storing and processing data for AI applications.



Cloud storage: AI's foundation

Cloud storage offers a flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient solution for handling vast amounts of data, making it particularly useful for AI applications. It serves as the repository for training data that allows machine learning models to make predictions based on new outputs.

Take, for example, a bank developing an AI-powered fraud detection system. The machine learning model needs a wealth of transaction data from customers, encompassing amounts, times, locations, and types. As data volumes grow, storage and management become increasingly complex. Leveraging a cloud storage provider enables the bank to store and analyze its transaction data efficiently and affordably, adding new data as required without investing in or maintaining its own physical infrastructure.

Many companies will choose to employ multiple clouds for AI to reap various benefits, such as cost optimization, access to specialized resources, and compliance with regulatory requirements. One strategy to harness these advantages could be as straightforward as training models on one cloud platform while running inference on another. With most companies already depending on multiple cloud providers, adopting a multi-cloud strategy for storage management is poised to play a crucial role in addressing the mounting demands of AI-driven progress.

Egress fees: The multi-cloud storage

Cloud storage offers numerous advantages but also presents challenges, with cost being a primary concern. A key expense related to cloud storage is egress (or data transfer) fees, imposed by cloud service providers when data is transferred out of their networks. Egress fees can add up quickly, especially for organizations utilizing multiple cloud providers and transferring substantial data volumes. And most recently, generative AI companies are facing hefty fees for moving data across regions, even within a single cloud provider, due to the scarcity of available computing power. To minimize egress fees, cloud providers encourage customers to store data and train AI models solely within their cloud.

While this may seem positive in theory, the reality is that committing to a single provider may be difficult for some companies due to cost and resource availability. Most businesses adopt multi-cloud strategies in order to maximize their growth.

A future with zero egress fees

But what if cloud storage providers removed egress fees from the equation? A future free of these fees would empower companies to store and analyze data across multiple clouds without incurring extra costs, enabling them to use the best available tools. This would allow organizations to fully harness AI's potential without concerns about rising expenses.

A zero egress fee cloud storage model would result in significant cost savings for organizations, freeing up resources for other essential business areas. It also eliminates the risk associated with relying on a single cloud provider, ensuring greater reliability and better protection against outages.

Perhaps most importantly, a world devoid of egress fees would fuel innovation. The flexibility offered by a multi-cloud architecture allows businesses to effortlessly select the most suitable provider for specific tasks. This enables organizations to focus on experimentation and innovation, leveraging AI and other cutting-edge technologies without being hindered by costs or limitations.



AI's full potential

AI stands poised to revolutionize industries and society as a whole. Cloud computing and storage play a crucial role in AI, particularly in storing and managing ever-expanding training data, but egress fees can hinder AI's growth by acting as a barrier to innovation. To create a brighter future for AI in the cloud, eliminating egress fees is essential.

By adopting an approach to cloud storage that removes egress fees, organizations can harness AI's full potential without concerns about the costs associated with transferring data between clouds. A future without egress fees represents a significant advancement in multi-cloud storage, laying the foundation for a more efficient, innovative, and promising future in AI and data management.

This article is part of a series on the latest trends and topics impacting today’s technology decision-makers.

This article was originally produced for The Economic Times CIO Southeast Asia