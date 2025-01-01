Implement coffee shop networking with Cloudflare
Improve user experience and reduce legacy network infrastructure
Use Cloudflare’s globally distributed, cloud-native SASE platform to streamline access to applications and simplify branch networking.
The Cloudflare difference
Better user experience
Deliver a simple, streamlined, and secure user access experience, regardless of physical location.
Lower total cost of ownership (TCO)
Reduce capital expenditures on hardware appliances and private network connections.
Cloud-scale agility and speed
Swiftly provision coverage around the world, without having to build out private infrastructure.
How it works
Key steps for coffee shop networking
Reduce traditional, on-premises networking equipment by shifting to Cloudflare’s unified, cloud-native SASE services:
- Safely work from anywhere, whether on-prem or remotely, using Access for zero trust network access (ZTNA).
- Connect your networks using the flexible options for Magic WAN with branch and retail sites, data centers, and clouds.
- Secure traffic and stop threats using our comprehensive SWG (Gateway) and firewall-as-a-service, Magic Firewall.
- Proactively monitor the user experience, identify problems, and troubleshoot device and network health issues using Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX).
What customers are saying
“As we scale up with more sites, configuring new networks can be as expensive as it is complex. Our vision is to get to a point where we can drop a device anywhere in the world and have it just work. Cloudflare is how we achieve that level of standardization and simplicity.”
Chief Technology Officer, Ocado
Why cloudflare
Simplify and streamline data visibility and protection for all traffic
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection:
Composable architecture
Meet any business requirement with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption.
Integration
Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users.
Threat intelligence
Block more threats — known and unknown — with intelligence gleaned from blocking ~234 billion daily threats.
Unified interface
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue with a single unified administrative UI.
