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Coffee shop networking with Cloudflare One

Modernize access and minimize hardware with SASE

Deliver the safe, consistent connectivity that today's workers expect, without the complexity of a traditional private network.

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Benefits

Simplify connectivity and security

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Lower costs

Stop relying on expensive appliances and private networking lines.

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Improve experiences

Ensure fast, consistent access at home, the office, or the coffee shop.

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Enforce zero trust security

Build granular policies based on user identity, not network location.

How it works

Treat any location like a coffee shop

Shift security and networking from disparate appliances to Cloudflare One, the agile secure access service edge (SASE) platform. Modernize connectivity across three key phases:

  • Step 1: Modernize user-to-app access and replace legacy VPNs with faster, safer zero trust network access (ZTNA). Learn more.
  • Step 2: Simplify branch connectivity and reduce reliance on bulky on-premises hardware and expensive MPLS lines.
  • Step 3: Secure web and cloud access to block web threats and gain shadow AI/IT visibility without performance trade-offs.
  • Ongoing: Continue SASE consolidation to eliminate legacy infrastructure and enable business agility.
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Customer Stories

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Explore how to adopt coffee shop networking

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WHY CLOUDFLARE

Modernize connectivity with Cloudflare One

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection:

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Unified controls

Unified WAN and zero trust security services built to work together on one SASE platform. No more complex SD-WAN overlay configurations with disjointed security capabilities.

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Global scale

Cloudflare scales protections with consistency and speed everywhere with 3x more network locations than other SASE vendors.

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Composable architecture

Flexible on-ramps to support any-to-any connectivity L1-L7 on one control plane. No more navigating the caveats of separate SD-WAN and security architectures.

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Simple pricing

Never pay for user bandwidth. With Cloudflare, user traffic is excluded from WAN pricing. No double-paying for user seats and bandwidth.

Resources

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SOLUTION GUIDE

Coffee shop networking

Learn how organizations can adopt a coffee shop networking approach with Cloudflare One, the agile SASE platform.

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INFOGRAPHIC

Brew up simpler connectivity

Visualize how adopting coffee shop networking transforms your architecture.

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YOUTUBE

Coffee shop networking: Explained

Learn all the ways to connect sources of traffic to Cloudflare and how to improve security and performance across locations.

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Cloudflare webinars

On-demand webinar

Building the foundation for coffee shop networking

Learn about how to build a flexible blueprint to adopt coffee shop networking, using core SASE use cases as the foundation.

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