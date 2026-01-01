Coffee shop networking with Cloudflare One
Modernize access and minimize hardware with SASE
Deliver the safe, consistent connectivity that today's workers expect, without the complexity of a traditional private network.
Benefits
Simplify connectivity and security
Lower costs
Stop relying on expensive appliances and private networking lines.
Improve experiences
Ensure fast, consistent access at home, the office, or the coffee shop.
Enforce zero trust security
Build granular policies based on user identity, not network location.
How it works
Treat any location like a coffee shop
Shift security and networking from disparate appliances to Cloudflare One, the agile secure access service edge (SASE) platform. Modernize connectivity across three key phases:
- Step 1: Modernize user-to-app access and replace legacy VPNs with faster, safer zero trust network access (ZTNA). Learn more.
- Step 2: Simplify branch connectivity and reduce reliance on bulky on-premises hardware and expensive MPLS lines.
- Step 3: Secure web and cloud access to block web threats and gain shadow AI/IT visibility without performance trade-offs.
- Ongoing: Continue SASE consolidation to eliminate legacy infrastructure and enable business agility.
Customer Stories
US retailer
Ticketing company
French research institute
Global manufacturer
WHY CLOUDFLARE
Modernize connectivity with Cloudflare One
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection:
Unified controls
Unified WAN and zero trust security services built to work together on one SASE platform. No more complex SD-WAN overlay configurations with disjointed security capabilities.
Global scale
Cloudflare scales protections with consistency and speed everywhere with 3x more network locations than other SASE vendors.
Composable architecture
Flexible on-ramps to support any-to-any connectivity L1-L7 on one control plane. No more navigating the caveats of separate SD-WAN and security architectures.
Simple pricing
Never pay for user bandwidth. With Cloudflare, user traffic is excluded from WAN pricing. No double-paying for user seats and bandwidth.
Resources
SOLUTION GUIDE
Coffee shop networking
Learn how organizations can adopt a coffee shop networking approach with Cloudflare One, the agile SASE platform.
INFOGRAPHIC
Brew up simpler connectivity
Visualize how adopting coffee shop networking transforms your architecture.
YOUTUBE
Coffee shop networking: Explained
Learn all the ways to connect sources of traffic to Cloudflare and how to improve security and performance across locations.
On-demand webinar
Building the foundation for coffee shop networking
Learn about how to build a flexible blueprint to adopt coffee shop networking, using core SASE use cases as the foundation.