How do APIs work?

APIs allow applications to exchange information by sending and receiving API calls.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) allow software programs to communicate with each other by sending and receiving API calls, or requests for information. These requests are initiated by an API client and accepted by an API endpoint.
In order to exchange information between APIs, developers must provide API documentation that describes the types of requests an API can accept, the use cases it is designed to support, and any other conditions (e.g. protocols, schemas, and security requirements) that third parties are required to follow.
API calls allow APIs to share functionalities without requiring developers to rewrite functions from scratch for each individual application. Without them, developers would not be able to easily replicate functions across multiple applications or request data from other apps, services, and providers.
An API is an interface that enables software programs to share data and functions. This method of communication helps enhance the functionalities of most modern web applications.
For example, imagine that Alice develops an application that customizes classical music playlists to listeners’ moods. Instead of manually inputting thousands of tracks to populate these playlists, she can use an API that connects to an external music repository — saving time, money, and development challenges by doing so.
The use cases for APIs are nearly limitless. They connect cloud services, query databases, auto-update mobile applications, stream content to multiple devices, aggregate flight prices and food delivery options, and so much more.
An API client, sometimes called a “user,” is the software that initiates an API call.
Before it can interact with an API endpoint, an API client needs to verify its identity. This helps prevent attackers from exploiting APIs to perform distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks or other malicious actions.
Typically, authentication is carried out via one of four methods: a unique string of characters (API key), a username and password combination, an OAuth token, or mutual TLS. Using a strong authentication method is one of the ways developers can safeguard APIs from attacks. (Learn more about API security.)
An API endpoint accepts the API call and returns the requested information.
Both API clients and endpoints refer to software programs hosted on servers rather than discrete hardware devices. API servers may host multiple endpoints — each of which is assigned a uniform resource identifier (URI) that allows it to be located by an API client. In most cases, this URI is a uniform resource locator (URL), which points to Internet-based locations (e.g. a website).
An API schema is metadata that defines the specifications an API request must meet in order to be considered valid. These specifications may include details including the target endpoint, HTTP method, and other requirements established by developers.
When an API call is sent from a client, it must meet the conditions outlined in the schema. Only then can an API endpoint return the requested information. To put this into perspective, imagine that Bob is planning a party. On the invitation, he specifies that only guests who bring yellow daisies will be given thank-you cards after the party. If, however, Carol decides to bring red roses to the party, she will not receive a thank-you card afterward.
Similarly, an API call that does not fulfill the requirements set by the API schema will not receive a response.
Like APIs themselves, API calls vary according to the specifications outlined in the API documentation. Generally speaking, however, an API call follows three basic steps:
APIs are supported by several different protocols. A protocol is a method of communicating over a network; it tells the API how to format requests and responses. The type of API protocol used depends on the purpose for which the API has been developed, the use cases it serves, and the restrictions it carries.
The two most common API protocols are simple object access protocol (SOAP) and remote procedural call (RPC). Representational state transfer (REST) is a software architecture that is often compared to these protocols.
SOAP provides a standardized method of sending and receiving calls between APIs that use different operating systems and architectures. It is also compatible with the hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), file transfer protocol (FTP), simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP), and other application layer protocols. It can only return data to API clients using extensible markup language (XML).
RPC is one of the simplest and oldest methods of communicating between APIs. It works by initiating a remote procedural call, during which a client requests a function from a remote server. The primary difference between RPC and SOAP/REST is that RPC helps perform specific actions (or functions), while SOAP/REST is used to retrieve resources (or data).
REST refers to a REST architecture, which partially dictates how API calls are formatted. Put simply, REST allows a client to request resources from a server, which returns the information to the client in its current state. REST APIs often use the HTTP protocol to format requests and responses, but are also compatible with the (FTP), SMTP, and others. They can return data to API clients using several different formats, including XML, JavaScript object notation (JSON), and hypertext markup language (HTML).
Like anything connected to a network, APIs are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Common API attacks include the following:
