Copy article link

What is HTTP?

The Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) is the foundation of the World Wide Web, and is used to load webpages using hypertext links. HTTP is an application layer protocol designed to transfer information between networked devices and runs on top of other layers of the network protocol stack. A typical flow over HTTP involves a client machine making a request to a server, which then sends a response message.

What is in an HTTP request?

An HTTP request is the way Internet communications platforms such as web browsers ask for the information they need to load a website.

Each HTTP request made across the Internet carries with it a series of encoded data that carries different types of information. A typical HTTP request contains:

HTTP version type a URL an HTTP method HTTP request headers Optional HTTP body.

Let’s explore in greater depth how these requests work, and how the contents of a request can be used to share information.

Report The State of DDoS Threats: Q3 2023

Get the report Report Read the Q4 2023 DDoS Threat Landscape Report Get the report

What is an HTTP method?

An HTTP method, sometimes referred to as an HTTP verb, indicates the action that the HTTP request expects from the queried server. For example, two of the most common HTTP methods are ‘GET’ and ‘POST’; a ‘GET’ request expects information back in return (usually in the form of a website), while a ‘POST’ request typically indicates that the client is submitting information to the web server (such as form information, e.g. a submitted username and password).

What are HTTP request headers?

HTTP headers contain text information stored in key-value pairs, and they are included in every HTTP request (and response, more on that later). These headers communicate core information, such as what browser the client is using and what data is being requested.

Example of HTTP request headers from Google Chrome's network tab:

DDoS Protection Get DDoS protection with any Cloudflare plan Start for free

What is in an HTTP request body?

The body of a request is the part that contains the ‘body’ of information the request is transferring. The body of an HTTP request contains any information being submitted to the web server, such as a username and password, or any other data entered into a form.

What is in an HTTP response?

An HTTP response is what web clients (often browsers) receive from an Internet server in answer to an HTTP request. These responses communicate valuable information based on what was asked for in the HTTP request.

A typical HTTP response contains: