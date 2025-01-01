Prompt protection refers to how Cloudflare detects, blocks, and logs user inputs to GenAI tools to mitigate risks of data leaks and or malicious activity. For each user prompt, Cloudflare can analyze both the content and contexts of a prompt before enforcing a security policy. For example, if a prompt includes sensitive data like PII, source code, financials, or health information, administrators can set DLP policies to block and log that prompt. Cloudflare also detects user intent in AI prompts, preventing risky actions such as jailbreak attempts, requests for malicious code, or attempts to extract PII.