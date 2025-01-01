Sign up

Secure workforce use of generative AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with Cloudflare’s SASE platform

Cloudflare accelerates AI adoption by extending visibility, mitigating risk, and protecting data across public and private GenAI tools.

Talk to sales
Read solution brief
Secure workforce use of GenAI - Hero image

Benefits

Regain control, unlock generative AI productivity

Icon Tile Cloudflare Zero Trust
Safeguard new attack surface

Restore visibility and protect data across GenAI tools, sanctioned or shadow AI.

Performance arrow up - Icon
Innovate safely with AI

Adopt new GenAI tools confidently and turn security into an enabler for productivity.

Ease of use - Tile
Simplify AI governance

Configure and enforce GenAI usage controls with one dashboard and control plane.

How it works

GenAI usage controls

Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform sits between your workforce and AI tools to unify protections for human-to-AI communication.

  • Visibility: Analyze shadow AI use and evaluate AI-related app risks with transparent scoring.
  • Access controls: Block, isolate, redirect, or allow user connections with identity-based zero trust rules.
  • Prompt protection and guardrails: AI-powered detections block user prompts based on sensitive data and intent (e.g., jailbreak attempts, code abuse, PII requests).
  • Data security: Stop sensitive data exposure with AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP) detections for PII, source code, and more.
  • AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Integrate with GenAI tools via API (available now for ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini) to scan for misconfigurations.
Secure workforce use of GenAI - How it works image

Ready to explore how Cloudflare can secure your use of AI?

Talk to an expert
Try it out

Reduce the risk of data leaks to AI tools

The visibility Cloudflare provides helps Indeed identify which unsanctioned AI apps (known as "shadow AI") employees are using and establish controls when appropriate to prevent information exposure.

Security Center - Testimonial - Content - Image
Indeed - Logo (200px)

“Cloudflare helps us find what shadow AI risks exist and block unsanctioned AI apps and chatbots.”

Senior Manager Information Security, Indeed

Read case study
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white
Japan airlines logo white
Indeed logo white
Ziff davis logo white
Delivery hero logo white
Werner logo white
Canva logo white
Knauf logo white
Jetblue logo white

Why Cloudflare

Comprehensive AI lifecycle protection

Unlike other SASE vendors, Cloudflare protects both public-facing and private AI environments via inline enforcement. Our AI Security Suite offers unified protections across generative and agentic AI communication.

Learn more
Internet Globe - Icon Tile
Future-proof global architecture

One global network of composable, cloud-native services to scale AI protections.

Security shield protection checkmark - Icon
Protect AI-powered apps

Defend apps and websites that integrate AI features (like chatbots) against data loss and attacks.

Machine learning AI - Icon
Protect agentic AI access

Secure interactions between AI agents and corporate resources (e.g., MCP servers).

Workers platform - Tile
Build AI securely

Build AI apps and AI agents for internal or customer use.

Resources

Insight thumbnail - rocket

SOLUTION BRIEF

Secure workforce use of AI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with protections enforced by Cloudflare’s SASE platform.

Download PDF
Cloudflare webinars

Webinar

Unified AI Security

This webinar explores a strategy to safely accelerate AI adoption, including securing use of GenAI tools.

View on-demand
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

IMPLEMENTATION GUIDE

Holistic AI security with Cloudflare One

View technical guides on how to implement Cloudflare’s SASE controls to protect GenAI use.

Explore learning path

FAQs

Get started with the connectivity cloud

Security Shield Protection Icon
Get started for free

Get easy, instant access to Cloudflare security, and performance services.

Start for free
Innovation Thinking Icon
Talk to an expert

Have questions or want to get a demo? Get in touch with one of our experts.

Contact us

Talk to an expert

Selecciona tu categoría laboral... *
Colaborador individual
Directivo de alto nivel
Director
Estudiante
Gerente
Otro
Vicepresidente
Selecciona tu función laboral... *
Desarrollo y Operaciones
Ejecutivo
Estudiante
Finanzas/Adquisiciones
Infraestructura
Ingeniería
Otro
Prensa/Medios
Producto
Red
Seguridad
TI
Ventas/Marketing
Selecciona tu país... *
Afganistán
Albania
Alemania
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártida
Antigua y Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argelia
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaiyán
Bahamas
Bangladés
Barbados
Baréin
Bélgica
Belice
Benín
Bermudas
Bielorrusia
Birmania
Bonaire, San Eustaquio y Saba
Bosnia y Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunéi Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Bután
Cabo Verde
Camboya
Camerún
Canadá
Catar
Chad
Chile
China
Chipre
Colombia
Comoras
Congo
Corea del Norte
Corea del Sur
Costa de Marfil
Costa Rica
Croacia
Cuba
Curazao
Dinamarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egipto
El Salvador
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Eritrea
Eslovaquia
Eslovenia
España
Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia
Estados Unidos
Estonia
Etiopía
Federación de Rusia
Filipinas
Finlandia
Fiyi
Francia
Gabón
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Gibraltar
Granada
Grecia
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guayana Francesa
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea Ecuatorial
Guinea-Bisáu
Guyana
Haití
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungría
India
Indonesia
Irak
Irán
Irlanda
Isla Bouvet
Isla de Man
Isla de Navidad
Isla Norfolk
Islandia
Islas Åland
Islas Caimán
Islas Cocos (Islas Keeling)
Islas Cook
Islas Feroe
Islas Georgias del Sur y Sandwich del Sur
Islas Heard y Mcdonald
Islas Malvinas (Falkland)
Islas Salomón
Islas Turcas y Caicos
Islas Vírgenes Británicas
Israel
Italia
Jamaica
Japón
Jersey
Jordania
Kazajistán
Kenia
Kirguistán
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lesoto
Letonia
Líbano
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
Luxemburgo
Macao
Macedonia, Anterior República de Yugoslavia
Madagascar
Malasia
Malawi
Maldivas
Mali
Malta
Marruecos
Martinica
Mauricio
Mauritania
Mayotte
México
Mónaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Níger
Nigeria
Niue
Noruega
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Zelanda
Omán
Países Bajos
Pakistán
Palestina
Panamá
Papúa Nueva Guinea
Paraguay
Perú
Pitcairn
Polinesia francesa
Polonia
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Reino Unido
República Bolivariana de Venezuela
República Centroafricana
República Checa
República de Moldavia
República Democrática del Congo
República Democrática Popular Lao
República Dominicana
República Unida de Tanzania
Reunión
Ruanda
Rumanía
Sahara Occidental
Samoa
San Bartolomé
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Marino
San Martín (Francia)
San Martín (Países Bajos)
San Pedro y Miquelón
San Vicente y las Granadinas
Santa Helena, Ascensión y Tristán de Acuña
Santa Lucía
Santa Sede (Ciudad del Vaticano)
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leona
Singapur
Siria
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Suazilandia
Sudáfrica
Sudán
Sudán del Sur
Suecia
Suiza
Surinam
Svalbard y Jan Mayen
Tailandia
Taiwán
Tayikistán
Territorio Británico del Océano Índico
Territorios Australes Franceses
Timor Oriental
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad y Tobago
Túnez
Turkmenistán
Turquía
Tuvalu
Ucrania
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistán
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis y Futuna
Yemen
Yibuti
Zambia
Zimbabue