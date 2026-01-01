Web security for remote workers with Cloudflare
Simple malware protection enforced with exceptional speed and consistency around the world
Protect “work-from-anywhere” users from malware, ransomware, and other online threats while safeguarding your organization’s data, finances, and reputation.
Bolster your threat defense by starting with DNS filtering and progressively layer full secure web gateway (SWG) controls and visibility wherever your users are — all without disrupting their productivity.
The Cloudflare difference
Mitigate Internet risks
Stop malware infections, data leaks, phishing, and more. Stay ahead of the evolving threats with dynamic, built-in threat intelligence.
Enable growth and productivity
Scale protections across your remote and hybrid workforce. Improve user experiences with fast, unintrusive filtering and deliver 100% uptime.
Simplify security operations
Decrease manual effort by automating policy workflows. Reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR). Embrace a “set and forget” configuration.
Consolidate to reduce costs
Replace legacy tools with cloud-native security. Reduce the number of vendors and contracts to lower CapEx and total cost of ownership (TCO).
HOW IT WORKS
Filter and inspect web activity
Regain visibility and enforce consistent protections across your remote workforce — modernize Internet security with capabilities from Cloudflare’s Security Service Edge (SSE) platform.
- DNS filtering: Block harmful and inappropriate content to mitigate risk and enforce acceptable use policies.
- SWG: Proxy and inspect all L4–L7 Internet traffic in a single pass with DNS / IP / port / protocol filters and HTTPS / SSH content controls.
- Natively integrated remote browser isolation (RBI): Insulate local devices from malware by running all browser code on Cloudflare’s low-latency global network.
- Natively integrated data loss prevention (DLP): Detect and block sensitive data in HTTP(S) traffic and files.
CLOUDFLARE TECHNOLOGY IN ACTION
Bouvet uses Cloudflare to secure Internet and cloud access
Bouvet, a Scandinavian IT and digital communications consultancy, sought a simpler, more consolidated approach to protect its hybrid workforce.
Today, the company uses Cloudflare to shield remote and office users from online threats with services like DNS filtering, SWG inspection, RBI, and more.
In the process, Bouvet has been able to replace legacy tools and enforce consistent Internet security policies across 2300 employees and 17 offices in Norway and Sweden with a single vendor.
“We depend on Cloudflare to reduce our attack surface by securing our ports, filtering threats, and cleaning up our traffic.”
— Security Operations Lead, Bouvet
Ready to simplify how you protect your remote workers on the web?
WHY CLOUDFLARE
Simple, fast web security backed by mass-scale threat intelligence
Migrate to Cloudflare starting with DNS filtering for quick time to value — then build your web security approach on that foundation.
Simple, flexible management
Multiple deployment options with and without a device client. One policy manager for DNS, HTTP, DLP, and isolation policies.
Consistent enforcement
Superior remote user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
Mass-scale threat intelligence
AI-backed threat-hunting models informed by Cloudflare’s visibility into approximately 61 trillion queries per day.
One platform, one network
Consolidate SSE / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane.
Resources
Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps
Learn how to provide users and networks with a secure, high-performance, and flexible path to the Internet through a hands-on implementation guide.
A roadmap to Zero Trust architecture
Explore a vendor-agnostic Zero Trust architecture and review an example implementation timeline, which starts with deploying DNS filtering globally to secure Internet traffic.
Secure Web Gateway product overview
Read how you can protect users and data from cyber threats with identity-aware Internet filtering by Cloudflare Gateway — a composable service within Cloudflare’s SASE platform.