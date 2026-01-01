Sign up
Securing hybrid work involves many security disciplines and requires attention and collaboration across your entire business.

See how Cloudflare delivers on your use cases and simplifies key security processes.

USE CASES
Discover shadow IT and AI

Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare CASB

  • Cloudflare DLP

Learn More
Secure workforce use of GenAI

Empower your teams to use any AI tool safely with visibility and usage controls, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Zero Trust

Learn more
Replace your VPN

Simplify complicated, overburdened VPNs with a more modern, scalable approach, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Learn More
Protect against multi-channel phishing

Layered protection beyond the inbox—secure email, SMS, and collaboration apps with Cloudflare, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Email Security

  • Cloudflare Zero Trust

Learn more
Secure third-party access

Provide a first class experience for third-party collaborators with fast, safe access to applications, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Learn More
Provide privileged access to infrastructure

Extend Zero Trust controls to sensitive infrastructure resources without disrupting developer workflows, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Learn More
Web security for remote workers

Enforce malware protection with exceptional speed and consistency around the world, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Gateway

  • Cloudflare Browser Isolation

Learn More
Protect your sensitive data

Regain visibility and control over sensitive data and source code across web, SaaS, and private applications, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Zero Trust

Learn more
Activate phishing-resistant MFA

Thwart phishing and the most dangerous threat vectors with FIDO2-compliant MFA and Zero Trust, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Learn More
Secure guest and public WiFi

Defend against cyber threats, enforce acceptable use, and optimize visitor experiences on guest WiFi networks.

  • Cloudflare DNS filtering

Learn more
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies hybrid work security

Our composable platform and network make it easier to secure any connection, so users on any device in any location can stay safe and productive using the Internet, applications, and infrastructure.

Ease of use orange
Simpler implementation

Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.

Performance acceleration rocket orange
End user experience

Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.

Cloud multi orange
Agile architecture

Enhance your SASE implementation more efficiently with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.

Collapse - WEB APPROVED icon - orange
Converged protection

Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.

How to evaluate SASE platforms for high-priority use cases

Get the ebook
Canva uses Cloudflare to protects its
3500+ employee hybrid workforce

Canva needed an effective way to manage and protect application usage across its global user base of 3500 employees and multiple third-party agencies.

With Cloudflare Access, Cloudflare’s ZTNA service, Canva’s security teams find it much easier to onboard and offboard new users, and to track their network activity.

Cloudflare Access saved us from having to develop our own Identity and Access Management (IAM) system…we wanted to give employees different levels of permissions in CanvaWorld, and Access lets us do that easily.”

Contact a Cloudflare enterprise representative

Get in touch

