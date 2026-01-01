Sign up
Protect against multi-channel phishing with Cloudflare

Implement layered protection that extends beyond your inbox
Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud offers an automated, multi-layered approach to stop phishing threats across email, SMS, social media, instant messaging, and other collaboration apps.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Low-touch, high-efficacy protection

Minimize phishing risk with industry-leading detection capabilities that require minimal tuning.

Greater consolidation, lower cost

Reduce spend with a single, fully integrated platform that addresses all phishing use cases.

Fast to deploy, easy to manage

Gain immediate protection while reducing the time and effort required for ongoing management.

HOW IT WORKS

Implement complete multi-channel protection with a single platform

Use Cloudflare’s unified security platform to first protect email, then enable additional Zero Trust services to extend phishing protection across all channels.

Read the solution brief
Deploy and scale with ease

Rapidly layer on email security to protect the most critical channel and then easily enable multi-channel capabilities at your own pace.

Stop email threats

Automatically block business email compromise (BEC) attacks, malicious attachments, and other email-based threats using ML-powered contextual analysis.

Prevent breaches from credential theft

Implement conditional access and phishing-resistant FIDO2 security keys that act as a last line of defense if credentials are stolen or compromised.

Block deceptive link-based attacks

Insulate users from targeted attacks that use various collaboration apps to bait users into clicking on cleverly obfuscated links.

Werner Enterprises curbs phishing and consolidates security with Cloudflare

One of the largest truckload cargo carriers in the United States, Werner Enterprises is at the center of a connected alliance of world-class supply-chain solutions. The company needed to step up phishing protection for its large, dispersed workforce as attacks increased in frequency and sophistication.

Werner adopted Cloudflare Email Security to protect Microsoft 365 inboxes, improve protection for mobile and roaming users, and take a more proactive approach to stopping phishing. The company reduced malicious emails while reducing management complexity.

“Since we implemented, we have seen a 50% reduction in the number of malicious or suspicious emails our users receive every day.”

Ready to stop phishing across multiple channels?

Analyst recognition

Cloudflare scored among the top 3 in the ‘Current Offering’ category in this Email Security analyst report

Cloudflare is a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email, Messaging, And Collaboration Security Solutions, Q2 2025. We received the highest possible scores, 5.0/5.0 in 9 criteria, including antimalware and sandboxing, malicious URL detection and web security, threat intelligence, and content analysis and processing.

According to the report, "Cloudflare is a solid choice for organizations looking to augment current email, messaging, and collaboration security tooling with deep content analysis and processing and malware detection capabilities.

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies multi-channel phishing protection

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services addresses phishing across email, instant messaging, SMS, social, and other collaboration apps.

Composable architecture

Address a full range of security requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customization.

Performance

Protect and empower employees everywhere with a global network that is approximately 50ms from 95% of Internet users.

Threat intelligence

Prevent a full range of cyber attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking billions of threats daily.

Unified interface

Consolidate your tools and workflows.

Resources

Solution brief

Learn how Cloudflare delivers complete phishing protection across employees and applications with email security plus Zero Trust services.

Insight

Discover how to preemptively protect users from phishing, BEC attacks, and link-based attacks with Cloudflare Email Security.

Insight

Identify the phishing attacks that are evading your current email defenses — at no cost and with no impact to your users.

Solution brief

Read how Cloudflare can reduce link-based phishing risks by applying browser isolation protections and controls.

Case study

Learn how Cloudflare thwarted a sophisticated text-based phishing attack with multi-factor authentication (MFA) that uses hard keys.

Report

Explore key attack patterns based on approximately 13 billion emails processed by Cloudflare over a one-year period.

