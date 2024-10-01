At Cloudflare, we have our eyes set on an ambitious goal — to help build a better Internet. We believe that with our talented team, smart technology and engaged users we can solve some of the biggest problems on the Internet. Just how big?
Cloudflare started as a simple application to find the source of email spam. From there it grew into a service that protects websites from all manner of attacks, while simultaneously optimizing performance.
Cloudflare’s global cloud platform delivers a range of network services to businesses of all sizes around the world—making them more secure while enhancing the performance and reliability of their critical Internet properties. On 13 September 2019, Cloudflare made its debut on the public market as it rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and became a publicly traded company (NYSE: NET).
While we are still an engineering company at our core, we need passionate people in all areas of our company. From sales, support, marketing, to business development, we're always looking for valuable team members that want to make a difference and meaningful impact on the Internet.