Pure creation and unhindered innovation. Stop worrying about infrastructure, performance, and unpredictable pricing: the Cloudflare developer platform offers scalable computing power, databases, storage, media, and AI to build applications.

Build on scalable infrastructure in the connectivity cloud

Improve user experience everywhere

Get the lowest latency with greater control when code is automatically deployed to all 300 global locations.

Boost productivity and innovation

Build, deploy, and deliver trusted applications everywhere without operational overhead. Developers get a straight line from writing to deploying code.

Transparent and competitive pricing

Reduce costs with generous free tiers, transparent pricing, and no egress fees.

A 'Leader' in The Forrester New Wave for Edge Development Platforms for Q4 2023

Build ambitious applications

Run workloads on our infinitely scalable global network, with locations in more than 330 cities. Deploy serverless code instantly across the globe to give your applications exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

  • Code is deployed and executes globally, reducing network round trips for minimal latency

  • Deploy using popular frameworks with minimal configuration for a better developer experience

  • Run background or batch tasks allowing services to run at their own pace.

  • Expand your toolkit with Workers Integration Marketplace

Explore how to build full-stack web applications on Cloudflare

Build scalable full stack applications

Use Cloudflare Workers to construct serverless applications that scale up and down with demand.

Optimize web experience

Enhance your applications with optimized images, video, and dynamic functions.

Build AI applications

Run generative AI tasks on our global network of GPUs.

Improve application reliability

Detect, diagnose, and resolve application issues with logging and analytics.

Ingest, store, and query data

A variety of options for storing, processing, and querying data and objects.

Deliver, store, and optimize media

Enable rapid, cost-effective downloads of digital assets stored as objects.

C&A goes serverless with Cloudflare to scale swiftly
when online shopping soars

As C&A mapped out its future, the team recognized that their infrastructure needed to be nimble to accommodate unpredictable digital crowds driven by Black Friday, irresistible marketing promotions, and social media influencers. During these times, traffic can increase up to 10 times in a very short time period.

Now, not only does Cloudflare Workers deliver a seamless customer experience, but it also allows C&A to manage fluctuations in site traffic without introducing excessive costs.


"Cloudflare aligns precisely with our ecommerce vision. With Cloudflare Workers, we eliminate the operational overhead of implementing and managing servers. That gives us more time to focus on the business."

Optimizing application development with serverless

Build full-stack serverless applications

Workers AI

Run inference on GPUs across a global network.

R2 Object Storage

Create multi-cloud architectures with an S3-compatible distributed object storage

Pages

Create full-stack applications that are instantly deployed to the Cloudflare global network.

Build the next big thing on the Cloudflare global network

