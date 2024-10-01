Cloudflare extends inline security controls to deliver simple, preventative cloud security. Announcement >

Too many SSE and SASE journeys are held back by disjointed ‘platforms’ saddled with tech debt. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud is the modern answer — a composable, cloud-native platform that adapts to any use case.

Improve IT efficiency and user experience while reducing cyber risk

Efficient network improvements

Fast-track your SSE or SASE journey. Cloudflare connects and secures end-to-end using one network and control plane with security built-in — and improves IT team efficiency by 13%.

Reliable user experiences

Ensure reliable and scalable network connectivity with consistent protection from any location. Deliver Zero Trust for your business using the same Cloudflare proxies that protect ~20% of the web.

Reduced risk and cyber costs

Prevent gaps and alert fatigue with integrated services that draw on the same peerless threat intelligence — drawn from blocking ~158 billion daily threats. Cloudflare improves security team efficiency by 29%.

Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 IDC MarketScape for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

IDC cites Cloudflare's "aggressive product strategy to support enterprise security needs." We believe our recognition validates our approach to help businesses of any size get started with Zero Trust and secure access for any user to any resource, without VPNs.

How Cloudflare delivers SSE and SASE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers SSE services from a 330-city network that’s close to users everywhere, letting you:

  • Verify more types of identify context and more easily adapt policies

  • Block more threats using our peerless threat intelligence

  • Improve visibility into sensitive data, security compliance, and user experiences

  • Expand your deployment with our flexible architecture and single-pass inspection

Learn more in our SASE reference architecture

The Buyer's Guide to SASE Use Cases

Top use cases

Shield with arrow icon
Adopt Zero Trust

Augment or replace risky VPNs, secure contractor or unmanaged device access, mitigate ransomware attacks, view and reduce data exposure

network-scale
Modernize your network

Simplify branch connectivity and transition from MPLS, reduce or eliminate DMZ, eliminate elevated trust on the LAN, accelerate M&A connectivity

icon-cloudflare-radar
Protect your attack surface

Prevent multi-channel phishing and business email compromise, protect remote workers, protect distributed offices, secure the WAN

Code Web approved - orange
Modernize your apps

Secure app access and cloud migrations, protect privileged access, prevent leaks of developer code, secure DevOps workflows

Protect your data anywhere

Simplify compliance with data privacy regulations, manage shadow IT, safely use generative AI, protect your sensitive data

Consolidate point products

Retire dated hardware and converge point solutions. No more legacy VPN, SWG, SEG, CASB, DLP, FW, SD-WAN, or MPLS

Cloudflare helps Conrad Electronic deliver
Zero Trust and cut networking costs

Conrad Electronic was too reliant on risky VPN connectivity and labor-intensive security services. In response, they adopted Cloudflare’s Zero Trust security services and used it plus Terraform to automate security workflows.

Now, they’ve dumped 1000 expensive VPN licenses and are responding to threats much faster than before.


“Everything is easier with [Cloudflare]. All internal and external resources that have an account with our identity provider can quickly connect to specific systems using a single sign-on. Not having to maintain 1,000 VPN profiles improves our security and saves us time and money.”

Elevating organizational trust with Zero Trust

Consolidate security and modernize your network

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Enforce default-deny, Zero Trust rules for users accessing.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Secure and inspect corporate Internet traffic to mitigate risk.

Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

Protect against Internet and data threats — no performance drop.

Ebook

The CISO's guide to SASE adoption

Whitepaper

A step-by-step roadmap to Zero Trust

Documentation

Evolve to SASE with Cloudflare's reference architecture

Product brief

SASE & SSE Platform (Cloudflare One)

Documentation

Cloudflare One technical documentation

Solution brief

Quickstart Advisory Professional Services for Zero Trust & SASE

Tackle SSE or SASE one step at a time to adopt Zero Trust

