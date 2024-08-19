You’re in good company

NCR

Cloudflare empowers NCR to fight sophisticated payment fraud and protect customers across multiple industries

Polestar

Cloudflare global edge network, including China Network, provides world-class performance and reliability for Polestar

Q2

Q2 enables banks, credit unions, and fintech companies to deliver consistent customer experiences across mobile, online, and voice banking

8x8 partners with Cloudflare to help ensure top-notch security, scalability, and seamless performance for unified communications and contact center platform users in 186 countries

WA.Technology builds a stable, secure, and high-performance iGaming platform with Cloudflare

Korzinka, Uzbekistan’s largest supermarket chain, uses Cloudflare to secure its online applications against malicious bot attacks while protecting employees from phishing attempts.

Pagsmile improved international performance, security, scalability, and operational efficiency with the Cloudflare connectivity cloud

Partnering with Cloudflare, GovTech Procurement strengthens data protection, enhances infrastructure performance, and ensures consistent uptime for Indonesia's national digital procurement platform

Alpred’s Meteored offers location-specific reporting and weather powered by Cloudflare Workers

The State of Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services accelerates whole-of-state security and transformation initiatives with Cloudflare

CouponBirds transitioned from third-party cloud services and self-built protection systems to Cloudflare offering millions of online shoppers a faster and more secure shopping experience.

When this leading Taiwanese media outlet encountered malicious bot attacks that threatened to disrupt its services and compromise user safety, it turned to Cloudflare.

UN Women Australia turned to Project Galileo to mitigate malicious bots that threatened its online security.

Mynet uses Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform to secure its service infrastructure and ensure seamless, work-from-anywhere employee access to its mission-critical servers and tools.

Fintech provider improves its platform safety and speed using Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud.

Zendesk enhances global security, accelerates performance, and protects customer data using Cloudflare

Every year our customers have higher expectations. Cloudflare has been an ideal partner, helping us meet those expectations with a secure product and reliable services.

Nan Guo

Senior Vice President of Engineering, Zendesk

