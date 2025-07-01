Time
TIME100 AI 2025
Meet the innovators, leaders, and thinkers reshaping our world through groundbreaking advances in artificial intelligence. Cloudflare Co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince listed #1 on TIME’s list.
Featured in
Recent news
CNBC Mad Money
CNBC's Jim Cramer is joined by Matthew Prince, Cloudflare's CEO and co-founder
August 04, 2025
Investors Business Daily
How Cloudflare CEO Prince turned company into Internet's 'Swiss Army Knife'
July 17, 2025
The New York Times
Cloudflare introduces default blocking of A.I. data scrapers
July 1, 2025
Press releases
Press release
Cloudflare and UNICEF's giga partner to accelerate school connectivity worldwide
Sept 26, 2025
Press release
Cloudflare introduces NET dollar to support a new business model for the AI-driven Internet
Sept 25, 2025
Press release
Cloudflare gives creators new tool to control use of their content
Sept 24, 2025