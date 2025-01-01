Trust is the foundation of Cloudflare’s business. We earn our users’ trust by respecting the sanctity of personal data transiting our network, and by being transparent about how we handle and secure that data.
Read on to explore the policies, technologies, and third-party certifications that make this trust possible.
Cloudflare builds data privacy into everything we do. Learn about our privacy policy, our data localization products, and our approach to regulations like the GDPR.
Cloudflare develops and deploys AI technologies ethically, transparently, and responsibly to benefit society. Explore our Responsible AI principles and our AI products and practices.
Cloudflare protects our customers and their users by complying with a wide range of important security certifications. Explore our posture around ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27701:2019, PCI DSS 3.2.1, SOC 2 Type II, and others.
Cloudflare gives you the tools to keep data secure and private. Learn how our network supports end-to-end encryption, identity and access management, data localization, and more.
Transparency is key to earning our customers’ trust. Learn about how we respond to law enforcement requests for user data and reports of abuse on our network.