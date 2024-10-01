We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
IDC cites Cloudflare's "aggressive product strategy to support enterprise security needs." We believe our recognition validates our approach to help businesses of any size get started with Zero Trust and secure access for any user to any resource, without VPNs.