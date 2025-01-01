Cloudflare Impact

Our mission is to help build a better Internet. We believe a better Internet can be not only a force for good but also an engine of global sustainability.
Project Cybersafe Schools, announced at the White House’s Back to School Safely: K-12 Cybersecurity Summit, provides 131 school districts in 30 states with Zero Trust security solutions that help minimize exposure to harmful online content and common threats such as phishing and credential harvesting.
We provide these products for free and with no time limit.
As a member of the UN Global Compact, Cloudflare is committed to developing environmentally friendly technologies.
In 2023, we released independent research conducted by Analysys Mason showing that switching enterprise network services from on-premises devices to Cloudflare’s cloud-based services can cut related carbon emissions up to 78% for very large businesses to up to 96% for small businesses.
Cloudflare is committed to respecting human rights under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
As a Global Network Initiative (GNI) member, we are committed to helping to protect and advance freedom of expression and privacy online.
Cloudflare is building a thriving, collaborative culture where we respect each other's work, listen to new ideas, and encourage each other's growth.
Cloudflare is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. We are committed to the UN Ten Principles and to helping build a better Internet that supports global sustainable development goals.
