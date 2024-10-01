Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SV-SASE. Announcement >

Securing hybrid work involves many security disciplines and requires attention and collaboration across your entire business.

See how Cloudflare delivers on your use cases and simplifies key security processes.

USE CASES
Replace your VPN

Simplify complicated, overburdened VPNs with a more modern, scalable approach, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Secure third-party access

Provide a first class experience for third-party collaborators with fast, safe access to applications, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Provide privileged access to infrastructure

Extend Zero Trust controls to sensitive infrastructure resources without disrupting developer workflows, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Activate phishing-resistant MFA

Thwart phishing and the most dangerous threat vectors with FIDO2-compliant MFA and Zero Trust, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Access

Web security for remote workers

Enforce malware protection with exceptional speed and consistency around the world, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Gateway

  • Cloudflare Browser Isolation

Discover shadow IT

Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare CASB

  • Cloudflare DLP

Protect your sensitive data

Regain visibility and control over sensitive data and source code across web, SaaS, and private applications, utilizing:

  • Cloudflare Zero Trust

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies remote workforce security

CLOUDFLARE REASON TO BELIEVE

Our composable platform and network make it easier to secure any connection, so users on any device in any location can stay safe and productive using applications and the Internet

CLOUDFLARE REASON TO BELIEVE
Composable architecture

Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable services.

Performance

Provide superior user experiences with a resilient global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.

Intelligence

We proxy ~20% of the web and block ~158 billion daily threats, helping you route traffic efficiently and catch more attacks.

One platform, one network

Consolidate secure access service edge (SASE) / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane for better total cost of ownership.

How to evaluate SASE platforms for high-priority use cases

Canva uses Cloudflare to protects its
3500+ employee hybrid workforce

Canva needed an effective way to manage and protect application usage across its global user base of 3500 employees and multiple third-party agencies.

With Cloudflare Access, Cloudflare’s ZTNA service, Canva’s security teams find it much easier to onboard and offboard new users, and to track their network activity.

Cloudflare Access saved us from having to develop our own Identity and Access Management (IAM) system…we wanted to give employees different levels of permissions in CanvaWorld, and Access lets us do that easily.”

Contact a Cloudflare enterprise representative

