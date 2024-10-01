Cloudflare simplifies access, authentication, authorization, and auditing for infrastructure targets — without disrupting developer workflows.
Prevent secure shell (SSH) key leaks and eliminate over-privilege risks that can leave infrastructure exposed.
Avoid the complexity of legacy privileged access management (PAM) or DIY solutions, with a simple, granular policy editor and audit logging built in.
Implement Zero Trust controls that don’t disrupt developer, DevOps, or site reliability engineering (SRE) teams’ native workflows.
Achieve secure developer access to infrastructure and broader VPN replacement through the same Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service.
Cloudflare is natively rebuilding acquired technology1 from BastionZero into the existing ZTNA service to simplify operations for secure infrastructure access.
Create Zero Trust access policies for target machines and specify ports, protocols, and user connection context (e.g., root or ec2-user).
Stay out of developers’ way by fitting into their existing workflows — no special CLIs or commands. Authenticate using single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and device context.
Support compliance auditing requirements by providing clear visibility and logging every end-user command.
Consolidate legacy PAM or home-built server access capabilities into your broader VPN replacement plan.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for application, Internet, and infrastructure access:
Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable services.
Provide superior remote user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
Offer highly available access through the resilient Cloudflare Anycast network architecture, with a 100% uptime SLA for paid plans.
Consolidate security service edge (SSE) / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane for better total cost of ownership.