Cloudflare is natively rebuilding acquired technology1 from BastionZero into the existing ZTNA service to simplify operations for secure infrastructure access.

Create Zero Trust access policies for target machines and specify ports, protocols, and user connection context (e.g., root or ec2-user).

Stay out of developers’ way by fitting into their existing workflows — no special CLIs or commands. Authenticate using single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and device context.

Support compliance auditing requirements by providing clear visibility and logging every end-user command.