Cloudflare is natively rebuilding acquired technology1 from BastionZero into the existing ZTNA service to simplify operations for secure infrastructure access.

Create zero trust access policies for target machines and specify ports, protocols, and user connection context (e.g., root or ec2-user).

Maintain developer agility by fitting into their existing SSH workflows — no special CLIs or commands. Authenticate using identity and device context.

Provide browser-based RDP access for contractors and unmanaged devices through a high-performance proxy. No more Guacamole.